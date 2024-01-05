SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A potent storm system will race through the southeast today and tomorrow, bringing with it a widespread stretch of severe weather from Texas to the coast of North Carolina. For us here in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, our risk for any severe storms will be Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening.

TIMEFRAME

Starting off with a warm front Monday night: scattered rain and isolated t-storms will begin to move in late Monday into the first part of Tuesday. There is a possibility of a stray strong/severe storm, but the chance of severe weather is lower for the first half of the day.

There is a quick lull in showers and storms from the middle of the morning into lunchtime.

Tracking the cold front: We could see showers and storms arrive at the earliest around lunchtime. Through the early afternoon hours into Tuesday evening, the cold front begins to track into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry with a line of heavy rain and strong storms. This is when we have the highest risk of severe weather. The threat lasts through the evening as the cold front pushes off the coast.

Our threat of severe weather lasts from lunchtime into the evening as the system races off the coastline. Winds remain breezy behind this system.

TUESDAY THREATS

The main threat will be strong winds and how long windy conditions last for. Tuesday will end up being a windy day even outside storms. Winds up to 20-40 mph with gusts up to 40-50 mph will ramp up after sunrise and last all day. This will bring with it the possibility of downed trees, power lines, and power outages. Winds will be even stronger in severe storms with gusts of 60 mph or greater as the line of rain pushes eastward.

There will also be a window for isolated tornado warnings as energy from the Gulf of Mexico and strong upper level winds will create the possibility for rotation. The main threat timing for tornadoes will be along the line of heavy rain in the afternoon and evening.

Rain totals up to 1-2″ of rain will be possible. While flooding isn’t our main threat tomorrow, heavy rain will make tomorrow evening’s commute dangerous. Large puddles and water in low-lying areas are possible. If you have any Christmas/holiday decorations still up, this would be a good time to take them down.

If you have not done so already, have a way to receive critical weather alerts.

