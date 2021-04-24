Today’s severe weather threat for Coastal Empire and Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — Severe storms will be likely late this morning through the evening as a potent cold front slowly approaches from the west. Our main threat of severe weather comes from the strong storms developing head of the cold front with embedded cells that could produce damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes.

**Tornado Watch has been issued for the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry until 6 pm. A watch means conditions are in place that are favorable for tornado development.**

TIMELINE

Our day begins mostly dry and mild as temperatures are 20 degrees warmer than the past two mornings. The surge of warmer air after a warm front passes later this morning will fuel the storms once they track through the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry. This storm system will be one we have to watch closely.

Showers will be possible through the rest of the morning. If steady rain lasts into the early afternoon, this could lower our chance of severe weather. It will cool the atmosphere and lower instability before the severe storms move in later this afternoon. However, if it rains for a short period of time this morning and the atmosphere is able to recharge itself, we will keep our higher severe weather threat.

As for severe weather…thunderstorms will approach by lunchtime. Conditions will begin to rapidly deteriorate after lunchtime as storms begin to move in waves from inland areas to the coastline. Heavy rain will likely through midnight.

Because of how slow-moving the potent cold front is, the threat of severe weather will last for several hours: from noon through midnight. The highest risk for severe storms will be from 2 pm – 9 pm. The cold front moves off the coast early tomorrow morning with the sky clearing in its wake.

IMPACTS

Greatest Impacts: Noon – Midnight

Through the afternoon, expect rapidly changing conditions as the cold front sweeps through the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry. Storms will come in two parts.

The first part will move in through the early afternoon with the second moving in late in the afternoon through early tomorrow morning. Both rounds have the chance for storms to become severe. Damaging winds and large hail are our greatest threats. Isolated tornadoes will be possible as these storms will have the potential to easily rotate today.

Not expecting a high-end flooding rain event even though we will receive 2-3″ of rain. The ground is incredibly dry. Puddles will be possible in torrential rain.

MOBILE HOMES ARE NOT SAFE

Mobile homes are not safe to be in during severe weather. These homes are light and aren’t able to withstand dangerous winds They can easily be picked up and tossed around by the storm.

Mobile homes are not sturdy enough to keep you and your family safe. While you can take all the precautions to make sure you secure your home, you need to give yourself the best chance to survive the storm and that is NOT in a mobile home.

So where do you go?? It is difficult trying to find a safe and sturdy place to go with COVID-19 and when social distancing is a must.

The American Meteorological Society (AMS) says citizens should not let COVID-19 prevent them from seeking shelter during a tornado. AMS recommends sheltering with neighbors, friends or family while following CDC guidelines as closely as possible. Wear a face mask, wash your hands and put physical distance between you and other people if possible.

MAKE SURE YOU HAVE A

WAY TO RECEIVE ALERTS

It is critical to receive watches and warnings immediately as they are issued. You may not be near a TV when severe weather is suddenly approaching. Sirens are only meant to be heard outdoors and don’t always sound consistently.

Download the WSAV NOW Weather App to receive local alerts immediately. You can customize it for your location so you’re only receiving alerts for your location.

WATCH VS WARNING:

WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE

Much like with severe thunderstorm watches and warnings, it is important to know the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning.

Tornado watches are issued when there are conditions in place that are favorable for tornadoes to develop. If you live in a mobile home, consider finding a safer structure to be in until the threat diminishes.

Tornado warnings are issued when there is a tornado occurring in an area or is developing. This means to take shelter in a safe place immediately.