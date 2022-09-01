SAVANNAH, Ga, (WSAV) — After having the first August since 1997 with no named storms in the Atlantic basin, we begin September with newly formed tropical storm Danielle.

As of 11 a.m. EDT, Danielle has sustained wind of 40 mph with wind gusts as high as 50 mph. Movement is nearly stationary, just east at 2 mph. It is located 960 miles west of the Azores.

Danielle is expected to move very slow over the next several days and remain in an environment that is conducive for further strengthening. By Saturday, Danielle is forecast to become the season’s first hurricane.

The good news is that there is no threat to the U.S. or any land at this time.

More Development Possible

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, there are two other tropical waves that the National Hurricane Center is monitoring for potential development in the coming days.

The first wave is located in the central tropical Atlantic. The environment this area of showers and storms in remains favorable for this system to organize further. It has a high chance (80%) of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm in the coming days.

Movement of this system is expected to be to the west-northwest, keeping it north of the Caribbean Sea and the Antilles.

There is no threat to the United States at this time.

The second tropical wave is located just off of the west coast of Africa near the Cabo Verde Islands. The environment that this system is in at the moment is only conducive of very slow development and currently has a low chance (30%) of becoming the season’s next tropical system.