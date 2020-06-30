Summer & Dogs: five tips to follow

The heat and humidity isn’t just hard on us. It’s also hard on dogs.

So here’s some advice to help your furry friend stay safe.

First, avoid hot pavements.

Besides panting, dogs also stay cool by releasing heat through their paws. This becomes an issue when walking on hot pavements. Their paws can’t help keep them cool, and their paws can burn.

An easy way to know if the ground it too hot for your pet is to place your hand on the surface. If it is uncomfortable to touch for more than a few seconds, then it’s probably too hot for your dog.

While on the walk, if you start to notice your pet starts to do things not typical on a walk… such as slowing down, wanting to stop and take a break, panting heavier… then it’s time to find shade and cool off. Also, it’s a good idea to bring along some water.

Next. Don’t assume you should shave all your dog’s hair off.

When it get so hot in the summer, some pet owners think it’s best to shave off your dog’s coat. Before doing this, talk to a vet or even a professional groomer.

Dog skin burns much easier than human skin. Its coat protects them from UV rays and lowers the chance of skin cancer. The coat also protects them from bug bites, which are usually more common in the summer.

Also, a dog’s coat can actually help to cool them. It circulates air underneath it.

With all of this said… it’s still important to keep your pooch well-groomed.

Next. Think about where you should take them for a walk or just getting out and about.

While a beach or boat trip may sound good, just be careful when it comes to water. Some breeds love the water ~ swimming, etc. Well, they get thirsty playing in the water, so sometimes they drink the water they are in. If it’s saltwater, it can be dangerous. Make sure you give your dog plenty of regular drinking water during this time.

Know your breed.

Some breeds just aren’t made for hot weather. Short-nosed breeds like English and French bulldogs, pugs and Pekinese have a harder time cooling themselves because they have short nasal canals.

Or really energetic dogs and can overheat quickly.

And finally, be careful how much you let them off the leash.

Two reasons here. First, they may get too excited too fast and use up a lot of energy and overheat. Next, hot and humid weather brings more ticks. If dogs run freely through long grass, undergrowth or hedges… they may have a higher risk of running into little unwanted critters.