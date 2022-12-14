SAVANNAH, G.A. (WSAV) — A powerful cold front has been racing across the country all week, bringing snow to parts of California to severe weather to the southeast. Now it has its sights on the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry tomorrow morning.

Yesterday, 16 tornadoes and 24 wind damage reports were reported in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The severe weather threat today swings along the Gulf Coast states. Coastal Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle have a enhanced risk to see tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail.

By tomorrow, the cold front will weaken by the time it reaches the Savannah area with cool ocean water and it arriving during the morning hours to help limit instability. However, we will be watching it as enough moisture will help fuel this system to keep a threat of isolated strong to severe storms.

For us, today remains mainly quiet. We could see an isolated shower pop-up later this afternoon ahead of the cold front. Overnight, expect the rain shower chance to increase after midnight through the early afternoon. Rain and storms taper off tomorrow afternoon.

While rain and pockets of heavy downpours will become widespread Thursday morning (mainly during your commute), the risk of severe weather will likely be a bit more isolated. Should any severe storms develop, damaging wind gusts would be the most likely threat. While not the most favorable setup for tornadoes locally, it is not out of the question for one to develop.

Make sure to review your severe weather plan so you can act quickly in the event of a warning.

Identify in advance your safe place to ride out a severe thunderstorm or tornado. Look for a room at the lowest level, away from windows, with as many walls between you and an exterior wall as possible. Mobile homes are not considered safe shelter for severe weather.

Download the WSAV Weather Now App on the Apple App Store or Google Play to receive alerts as soon as they are issued. As always, Storm Team 3 will keep you covered on-air, on the web and on our apps all day.