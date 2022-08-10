SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Kids are back in school and StormTeam3 wants to be too! We all love going on school visits and inspiring students by showing them what we do and the science behind meteorology.

There are many activities that StormTeam3 Meteorologist Alysa Carsley has put together to show how weather works. These include a tornado in a bottle, a high and low-pressure balloon chase, how hail forms, a quick experiment to see if students are stronger than a hurricane, and of course the student’s favorite – getting up and being a meteorologist!

You also get to enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at our set and learn about the equipment we use on air.

The big show-stopper is our Stormtracker! It is always a hit with students – sooo many questions tend to pop up in their creative minds!

If you are a teacher or know of a teacher or school that would love a visit from StormTeam3, email us at weather@wsav.com and one of us will get in touch with you and schedule a school visit.