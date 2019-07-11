Introducing Storm Team 3 NOW

keep

In this digital exclusive, Storm Team 3 meteorologists tackle severe weather subjects from extreme weather and unusual weather events, to where to go during a tornado and the latest on tidal flooding events.

Join Kris, Kyle, Lee & Alysa right here on wsav.com for Storm Team 3 NOW.

Want to skip to a specific topic? Check out the rundown:

  • Intro to the new digital show (0:00 – 0:25)
  • Severe weather this year with Kris (0:25 – 3:15)
  • EF-1 tornado on Whitemarsh Island with Lee (3:15 – 5:55)
  • Kyle explains what to do during a tornado warning (5:55 – 9:23)
  • Alysa on the future of coastal flooding (9:23 – 13:03)
  • Info on our next weather specials on-air and online (13:03 – 13:41)

