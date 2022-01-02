Southeast severe weather threat shifts to Coastal Empire & Lowcountry today

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — A potent cold front has been tracking through the deep south and now it sets its sights on our region today. The line of stronger storms will weaken before it approaches us and our risk for severe storms will be lower than those to our west. However, there is enough moisture to fuel these storms and we could see isolated strong to severe storms later today.

TIMELINE

Today begins mostly dry and warm as temperatures are 20 degrees warmer than normal in the 60s and 70s. The surge of warm air ahead of the cold front will help fuel the isolated storms once they track through the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry. Our severe threat is low but this storm system will be one we have to watch closely.

Around lunchtime, rain showers will begin to move into our inland communities and an isolated rumble of thunder is not out of the question. Storms become a bit stronger by mid-afternoon and this is when we will see our first round of severe weather with strong, damaging winds.

We get a small break in the rain for a few hours in the evening before the line of rain associated with the cold front begins to push through. This cold front will be quick moving and will zip off the coast after midnight. The rain and storms along the cold front introduce our second round of severe weather with strong, damaging winds and brief isolated tornadoes.

The highest risk for severe storms will be from 3 pm – midnight. The cold front moves off the coast early tomorrow morning with the sky clearing in its wake. Even outside of thunderstorms, it will be a breezy day with winds up to 10-20 mph from the south.

IMPACTS

Greatest Impacts: 3 pm – Midnight

Through the afternoon, expect rapidly changing conditions as the cold front sweeps through the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry. Storms will come in two parts.

The first part will move in as showers and storms pop up ahead of the cold front through mid-afternoon into the early evening. The second moves in late this evening through midnight. Both rounds have the chance for storms to become severe. However, not every thunderstorm that forms will become severe.

Our first round of severe weather is mainly for our inland communities with strong, damaging winds. As the cold front passes through later tonight, the chance of severe weather spreads out to everyone having a chance. Damaging winds will be our greatest threats. Brief, isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

MOBILE HOMES ARE NOT SAFE

Mobile homes are not safe to be in during severe weather. These homes are light and aren’t able to withstand dangerous winds They can easily be picked up and tossed around by the storm.

Mobile homes are not sturdy enough to keep you and your family safe. While you can take all the precautions to make sure you secure your home, you need to give yourself the best chance to survive the storm and that is NOT in a mobile home.

MAKE SURE YOU HAVE A

WAY TO RECEIVE ALERTS

It is critical to receive watches and warnings immediately as they are issued. You may not be near a TV when severe weather is suddenly approaching. Sirens are only meant to be heard outdoors and don’t always sound consistently.

Download the WSAV NOW Weather App to receive local alerts immediately. You can customize it for your location so you’re only receiving alerts for your location.

WATCH VS WARNING:

WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE

Much like with severe thunderstorm watches and warnings, it is important to know the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning.

Tornado watches are issued when there are conditions in place that are favorable for tornadoes to develop. If you live in a mobile home, consider finding a safer structure to be in until the threat diminishes.

Tornado warnings are issued when there is a tornado occurring in an area or is developing. This means to take shelter in a safe place immediately.