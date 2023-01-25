SAVANNAH, G.A. (WSAV) — A potent cold front moved across the gulf coast states yesterday and early this morning, bringing with it rounds of severe weather. Today, the cold front moves into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. While the front will weaken somewhat, the severe threat remains.

TIMELINE

The morning will start off quiet with a few stray showers. Showers and isolated storms will arrive as early as late morning for our far inland communities. Our winds shift out of the south – this will help fuel the storm system with warm air. The main event won’t arrive until this afternoon

Heavy rain and thunderstorms will slowly track from west to east before moving off the coast tonight after sunset. Along the main line will be our threat for severe thunderstorms. Rain will taper off before midnight. After that, clouds will begin to clear.

SEVERE WEATHER

An area of low pressure moved out of the Gulf of Mexico yesterday with a cold front trailing along it. When we have a low pressure system track close enough to the Gulf, it is able to hang on to all the moisture and energy. That then turns into heavy rain and a severe weather threat.

Our timeline to see severe weather will be from 1 pm – 7 pm. Should any severe storms develop, damaging wind gusts would be our most likely threat. It is not out of the question for an isolated tornado to develop.

While heavy rain will be possible at times, we are still seeing widespread drought conditions. Any rain we receive will be beneficial and help alleviate the dry ground. That being said… large puddles on the road or in low-lying areas can’t be ruled out.

SEVERE SAFETY

Since the start of the year, we’ve had 3 cold fronts that have brought severe weather with at least one tornado warning each time. With the EF-1 tornado that occurred Sunday in Bacon County, it is a good time to talk about safety and where you should go if a warning is issued.

Identify in advance your safe place to ride out a severe thunderstorm or tornado. Look for a room at the lowest level, away from windows, with as many walls between you and an exterior wall as possible. Mobile homes are not considered safe shelter for severe weather.

Download the WSAV Weather Now App on the Apple App Store or Google Play to receive alerts as soon as they are issued. As always, Storm Team 3 will keep you covered on-air, on the web and on our apps all day.