SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For the first time since the total solar eclipse in 2017, we get the chance to see another one on Saturday, Oct. 14. This time, however, it will not be a total eclipse. Unlike the 2017 solar eclipse that covered 100% of the sun, the moon will only cover 90% of the sun. And in the shadow we see, it will be even less.

As the moon slowly crosses in front of the sun, it casts a shadow on Earth’s surface. This is a rare sight because the moon doesn’t have the same orbit as the sun and Earth. We will remain outside of the main shadow track so the moon will only cover 40-50% of the sun for our view. Do not expect the sun to be completely covered.

OCT. 14 SOLAR ECLIPSE

I want to stress this: NEVER look directly at the sun. I know we all want to see this phenomenon, but staring directly at the sun will hurt your eyes and you could even go blind, especially since the sun will not be fully covered. Make sure you are using proper eye protection. Eclipse glasses are a perfect protection piece to use. SUNGLASSES WILL NOT PROTECT YOUR EYES.

TIMELINE

Event Time Visible Partial Eclipse Begins 11:50 am Yes Maximum Eclipse 1:20 pm Yes



Partial – Georgia & South Carolina

-Moon covers 40-50% of Sun Partial Eclipse Ends 2:53 pm Yes

The partial eclipse will begin at 11:50 a.m. as the moon begins to cross in front of the sun. By 1:20 p.m., for us here in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, we will see 40-50% of the sun covered by the moon. This partial eclipse will begin at 11:50 a.m. with the max peak at 1:20 p.m.

This eclipse will be traveling from Oregon to Brazil with about 90% of the sun covered. It is called the “Ring of Fire” eclipse because sunlight will still be seen around the edges of the moon since it is not a total eclipse.

Can your eyes be affected by a non-total solar eclipse?

Yes, absolutely!! The sun will not be 100% covered in the main track and will be even less than half covered for us here. Because of this, you will be looking at more of the sun’s rays. Do NOT look directly at the sun during this eclipse…unless you have specialized eye protection. SUNGLASSES WILL NOT GIVE YOU ENOUGH SUN PROTECTION – DO NOT USE SUNGLASSES.

And do NOT look at the sun through any camera lens, binoculars, or telescope without a solar filter. This also includes your smartphone camera. By watching a solar eclipse through your smartphone camera, you could accidentally look at the sun when setting your phone up.

Don’t be too sad if you miss it…

We have more opportunities within the next few years

If you aren’t able to witness Saturday, Oct. 14’s solar eclipse, we have another chance next April — less than 6 months away! We also have a total lunar eclipse totally viewable here in March of 2025.

Total Solar Eclipse

“Great American Eclipse” April 8, 2024 Total – Texas up to Northeast

Partial – Georgia & South Carolina

-Moon covers 70% of sun Total Lunar Eclipse March 13-15, 2025 VIEWABLE HERE!!

-Total eclipse visible

If you are looking for our next totality solar eclipse where the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are in 90% of the shadow, we only have to wait a few short years to get to Aug. 12, 2045! Yes, you read that correctly…2045. If you are looking for our next eclipse where we are in 100% of the shadow, just wait 30 years until 2052!