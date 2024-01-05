SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Rain, two sunny days…rain, two sunny days…rain, two…oh you get it. This pattern started on Wednesday and it’s not going anywhere. We have two cold fronts through next week that will keep this pattern going. One with plain old rain and the other on the stronger side with the possibility of severe storms.

SOGGY SATURDAY AM

Our first cold front arrives early Saturday morning. For the rest of your Friday, the weather will be quiet. You could see a quick sprinkle along the coast later this evening otherwise it will be dry. The chance of rain only quickly increases after midnight tonight. Widespread soaking rain will continue to move in through mid-morning Saturday.

By lunchtime, most of the rain will be offshore with only a passing shower possible through the early afternoon hours. Clouds will gradually clear Saturday afternoon. Rain totals will be up to 1″ at the highest.

TWO SUNNY DAYS: Sunday will be sunny and seasonable. Much of the morning will be sunny on Monday but clouds will quickly increase in the afternoon. It will also be a breezy day.

STORMY TUESDAY

Tuesday’s cold front will be stronger than Saturday’s cold front. Not only is it tracking through during prime daylight hours, there is also plentiful energy in the Gulf of Mexico for it to play with. This will fuel this system as it passes through Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. There is severe storm potential from the gulf coast states into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

TUESDAY TIMEFRAME

Starting off with a warm front Monday night: scattered rain and isolated t-storms will begin to move in late Monday into the first part of Tuesday. There is a possibility of a stray strong/severe storm, but the chance of severe weather is lower for the first half of the day.

Tracking the cold front: Into the early afternoon Tuesday into Tuesday evening, the cold front begins to track into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry with a line of heavy rain and strong storms. This is when we have the highest risk of severe storms. The threat lasts through the evening as the cold front pushes off the coast.

TUESDAY THREATS

The main focus for our threats will be the heavy rain and strong winds. Tuesday will be a windy day even outside storms. Winds up to 30-40 mph are likely and will be stronger as the line of rain pushes eastward. 2-4″ of rain will be possible. Combining both those threats together could bring down trees and powerlines. If you have any Christmas/holiday decorations still up, this would be a good time to take them down.

There will also be a window for isolated tornado warnings as energy from the Gulf of Mexico will create the possibility for rotation. Main threat timing for tornadoes will be along the line of heavy rain in the afternoon and evening.

If you have not done so already, have a way to receive critical weather alerts. The WSAV Weather NOW App is a great tool and can send you alerts to you phone anywhere you are.