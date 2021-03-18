Severe weather threat shifts into Georgia and South Carolina

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — Severe storms are likely this afternoon as a potent cold front approaches from the west. Strong squall lines could develop along the cold front with embedded cells that could produce damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes.

Severe storms will be possible through Central Georgia, but more likely here in the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry today. We have an unusually high chance to see severe weather. Normally, we talk about an isolated event with 1 – 2 severe storms. Today, we have the potential to see numerous severe storms.

TIMELINE

Our day begins dry and mild before temperatures soar into the low to mid 80s ahead of a potent cold front that will arrive during the afternoon. Warm air will help fuel storms as the front moves through the area.

Conditions will rapidly deteriorate as storms move into your area. For areas west of I-95, the threat is most likely to start between 11 am and 1 pm, along the I-95 corridor between noon and 3 pm, and along the coast between 1 and 4 pm.

The line of storms should be heading off the coast by around 6 pm with the sky quickly clearing in its wake.

EXPECTED STORM ARRIVAL TIMES



Strong to severe storms are most likely this afternoon, but could arrive as early as late morning west of I-95, wrapping up by 5-6 pm along the coast. Some storms could produce destructive wind, hail, & tornadoes.







IMPACTS

Greatest Impacts: Noon – 6 PM

Through the afternoon, expect rapidly changing conditions as the cold front sweeps through the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry. We are expecting the line of storms to be somewhat broken up, meaning conditions will vary greatly over very short distances today.

Wind damage, large hail, and tornadoes are in the elevated category – this is a step up from what we normally see during a severe weather event.

Not expecting flooding rain since these storms will be moving fast and won’t linger over one area.

HOW TO FIND A SAFE SPOT

Your safe place should be at the lowest level in the center of your home. Put as many walls between you and the outside as you can.

While in the safe shelter, it is important to protect your head from any flying debris and objects. Stay in the safe room on the lowest level of your home until the danger passes. Also, wear closed-toe shoes to protect your feet from any debris or sharp objects on the ground after the storm has passed.

If you live in a mobile home, find a safer structure to be in until the threat diminishes.

MOBILE HOMES ARE NOT SAFE

Mobile homes are not safe to be in during severe weather. These homes are light and aren’t able to withstand dangerous winds They can easily be picked up and tossed around by the storm.

Mobile homes are not sturdy enough to keep you and your family safe. While you can take all the precautions to make sure you secure your home, you need to give yourself the best chance to survive the storm and that is NOT in a mobile home.

So where do you go?? It is difficult trying to find a safe and sturdy place to go with COVID-19 and when social distancing is a must.

The American Meteorological Society (AMS) says citizens should not let COVID-19 prevent them from seeking shelter during a tornado. AMS recommends sheltering with neighbors, friends or family while following CDC guidelines as closely as possible. Wear a face mask, wash your hands and put physical distance between you and other people if possible.

MAKE SURE YOU HAVE A

WAY TO RECEIVE ALERTS

It is critical to receive watches and warnings immediately as they are issued. You may not be near a TV when severe weather is suddenly approaching. Sirens are only meant to be heard outdoors and don’t always sound consistently.

Download the WSAV Weather App to receive local alerts immediately. You can customize it for your location so you’re only receiving alerts for your location. To download the app for free, click here:

WATCH VS WARNING:

WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE

Much like with severe thunderstorm watches and warnings, it is important to know the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning.

Tornado watches are issued when there are conditions in place that are favorable for tornadoes to develop. If you live in a mobile home, consider finding a safer structure to be in until the threat diminishes.

Tornado warnings are issued when there is a tornado occurring in an area or is developing. This means to take shelter in a safe place immediately.