Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Tornadoes

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — It is day three of Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Georgia and today Storm Team 3 is focusing on tornado safety.

Tornadoes are a violently rotating column of air that extend from a severe thunderstorm down to the earth’s surface. They can be greater than a mile wide and can stay on the ground for an extended time. Damage paths at times can be longer than 50 miles.

Most weather-related fatalities in Georgia are due to tornadoes. Part of the reason for that is tornadoes can develop with little warning and may be difficult to detect. Tornadoes may also become obscured by trees and rain. Development is possible throughout the entire year.

HOW TO FIND A SAFE SPOT

Your safe place should be at the lowest level in the center of your home. Put as many walls between you and the outside as you can.

While in the safe shelter, it is important to protect your head from any flying debris and objects. Stay in the safe room on the lowest level of your home until the danger passes.

If you live in a mobile home, find a safer structure to be in until the threat diminishes.

WATCH VS WARNING:

WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE

Much like with severe thunderstorm watches and warnings, it is important to know the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning.

Tornado watches are issued when there are conditions in place that are favorable for tornadoes to develop. If you live in a mobile home, consider finding a safer structure to be in until the threat diminishes.

Tornado warnings are issued when there is a tornado occurring in an area or is developing. This means to take shelter in a safe place immediately.

For more information: https://gema.georgia.gov/tornadoes

MAKE SURE YOU HAVE A

WAY TO RECEIVE ALERTS

It is critical to receive watches and warnings immediately as they are issued. You may not be near a TV when severe weather is suddenly approaching. Sirens are only meant to be heard outdoors and don’t always sound consistently.

Download the WSAV Weather App to receive local alerts immediately. You can customize it for your location so you’re only receiving alerts for your location. To download the app for free, click here: https://www.wsav.com/wsav-mobile-apps/