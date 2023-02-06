SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Today is Day 1 of Severe Weather Preparedness Week. When we talk about severe weather, we normally look at the spring, but it can happen at any time of the year. In fact, we already had our first tornado of the year in January.

Severe weather isn’t just confined to tracking tornadoes. It also extends to thunderstorms, lightning, and flash flooding. The most important thing you can do to protect you and your family is to be prepared. That is what today is for! It is all about making sure you and your family have a severe weather plan. There will be times where we know days in advance that we are expecting severe weather, but that is not always the case.

HAVE A SAFE SPOT: Make sure you have a safe place in your home and at work. It should be at the lowest level in the center of your home. Put as many walls in between you and the outside. You should be able to get there in a timely manner. My safe spot is in my bathroom on the first floor.

It is always a good idea to put pillows in your safe place to help protect your head. Also wear closed toe shoes to protect your feet from any debris or sharp objects on the ground after the storm has passed.

MAKE A KIT: Put together a kit that contains basic supplies that could sustain you for several days if the power goes out.

Basic Kit Should Include:

Water (One gallon per person per day for at least 3 days)

Food (3 day supply of non-perishable food items)

Batteries

First Aid Kit

Flashlight

Portable Phone Charger

Prescription Medications

Basic Hand Tools

Weather Radio

Additional Items can be found here.

MULTIPLE WAYS TO RECEIVE ALERTS: Download the StormTeam3 Weather App and get notifications as soon as the alert has been issued. Also, a weather radio is vaulable to have before/during/after severe weather. One of the main reasons to have a weather radio is to keep you informed in the event the power goes out for long period of time.

WHEN TO ACTIVATE YOUR PLAN

It is important to always have your plan in place because severe weather can happen at any time of the year. You can use the GET READY, GET SET, GO! method to set your plan in place.

GET READY: Go over your plan when we start mentioning the possibility of severe weather.

GET SET to use your plan when severe weather is possible the day of or when a severe thunderstorm watch or tornado watch has been issued.

-A watch does not mean you will see severe weather. It just means conditions are favorable for severe weather to develop.

GO! Jump into action. Go to your safe spot if a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning is issued for your area.

DON’T FORGET YOUR PETS!

Pets are part of the family too so add them into your severe weather plan. Make sure in your kit you add in extra water and food for them. Also add in medications they might need.

If severe weather is possible, try to have them already in your safe spot until the threat it over. This will make it easier for you when severe weather strikes.