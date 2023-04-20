SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A solar eclipse graced the sky early Thursday morning for parts of the world. Don’t worry if you missed it because we actually didn’t have a chance of seeing it here or anywhere else in the United States. You would have had to be on the other side of the world as the eclipse traveled from Australia to Indonesia.

This eclipse was a rare sight to see because it was the first hybrid solar eclipse we’ve had in 10 years. A hybrid eclipse means it has characteristics of both a total and an annular eclipse. It depends on the observer’s location. Right down the middle of the track will show a total eclipse whereas sections to the right or left will see an annular eclipse.

An annular eclipse is where the moon covers the sun, but it never reaches 100% totality. The edges of the sun still shine around the outer edges of the moon. This is called the ring of fire. A total eclipse is where the moon covers 100% of the sun.

Don’t be too sad that we weren’t able to see it this morning…

We have more opportunities within the next few years

Our next chance to see an eclipse will be in mid-October. That is now less than six months away. Over the next year, we also have the chance to see at least two partial solar eclipses. The lunar eclipse will be visible again starting late next year.

Annual Solar Eclipse October 14, 2023 Totality – Southwest United States

Partial – Georgia & South Carolina

-Moon covers 40-50% of Sun Total Solar Eclipse

“Great American Eclipse” April 8, 2024 Total – Texas up to Maine

Partial – Georgia & South Carolina

-Moon covers 60-70% of Sun Partial Lunar Eclipse September 17-18, 2024 Small portion of the moon covered Total Lunar Eclipse March 13-14, 2025 Full Totality of the Blood Moon

Totality lasts 1 hour and 5 minutes

OCTOBER 14 SOLAR ECLIPSE

Our first viewable solar eclipse will arrive this year on Saturday, Oct. 14, traveling from Oregon to Brazil. It will not be a total eclipse, but it will come very close to it with about 90% of the sun covered. Expect another annular eclipse where the “ring of fire” of sunlight will be around the edges of the moon.

For us here in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, we will see 40-50% of the sun covered by the moon. This partial eclipse will begin at 11:50 a.m. with the max peak at 1:20 p.m.

NEVER look directly at the sun. I know we all want to see this phenomenon later this year, but staring directly at the sun will hurt your eyes and you could even go blind. Make sure you are using proper eye protection. Eclipse glasses are a perfect protection to use. SUNGLASSES WILL NOT PROTECT YOUR EYES.