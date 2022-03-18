SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Recently, the Senate unanimously passed a bill to make daylight saving time year-round for the United States. This would mean we would no longer have to change the clocks twice a year, eliminating “springing ahead” and “falling back.”

This change, if passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, would change the time zones ahead by one hour all the time.

Currently, what is called standard time is used between the first Sunday of November through the second Sunday of March. Daylight saving time, when we “spring ahead” by one hour, is used the rest of the year — spring, summer and the first half of fall.

For the summer months, where daylight saving time is already observed, there would be no change.

Changing to daylight saving time for Savannah would mean major changes to when the sun rises in the late fall and winter. The sun would never set before 6 p.m.

There would be two months of sunrises after 8 a.m. during winter.

Latest sunrise: 8:25 a.m. (Early January)

Earliest sunset: 6:19 p.m. (Early December)

Sunrises as late as almost 8:30 a.m. could take some major adjusting when it comes to morning commutes and for children waiting at bus stops for school. Though the main goal of the bill is to preserve daylight during the workday and into the evening.

If this bill making daylight saving time permanent is passed by the House and signed into law by the president, it is slated to go into effect in 2023.