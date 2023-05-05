SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – We are less than 1 month away from the official start of Hurricane Season and this week is Hurricane Preparedness Week. It is essential that you start working on your plans before June 1st. All week Storm Team 3 has walked you through what to do BEFORE and DURING the storm…but what do you do AFTER the storm has passed?

Just because the storm has passed and the weather has improved, doesn’t mean everything is good to go. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, nearly half of the fatalities occur AFTER the storm. Hazards and dangerous conditions remain after the storm as clean-up is starting.

What to do if you evacuated?

If you evacuated, only return home once it is cleared and deemed safe by local officials. Be cautious returning home as your home could still be damaged. Make sure your phones are fully charged before heading back because service and power might be down. It could take hours or days to restore power and with network congestion, it might be hard to be able to communicate through your phone.

Stayed through the Storm or Evacuated…

Here’s what to look for!

Check out your house for loose power lines and structural damage. Walk around carefully as glass or nails could be on the ground. If you smell gas in any building, get out immediately and then call 911.

Water can easily hide dangerous objects, animals, and even powerlines. Do not step in water – flooded areas or just puddles. Also, do not drink floodwater as harmful bacteria and chemicals could be mixed in.

Clean-up will take some time! Do not push yourself to finish. A tropical system’s main goal is to take all the warmth and moisture from the tropics and bring it northward, meaning it will remain hot and humid after it passes. Make sure you and your neighbors are staying hydrated and wear light-colored clothing. The best time to clean up would be early in the day or late in the evening as the day is the coolest. Pushing yourself to finish clean-up could lead to heat strokes or heart attacks.

If you do use a generator, ONLY use it outside. Do not use it inside your home or the garage – regardless if the windows and doors are open. Carbon monoxide poisoning is one of the leading cause of death in areas dealing with power outages, according to NOAA. Use your generator more than 20 feet away from your home.

Make sure to put a portable phone charger in your hurricane kit. After a storm, it could take hours to days for power and communication services to be restored. The charger will come in handy then.