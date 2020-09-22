Fall officially began today – goodbye, Summer!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Fall officially began at 9:30 am on September 22. Fall signals the change of the leaves, the pumpkin spice aroma in the air, and most importantly…the summer heat coming to an end!

Summer Review

We hit 95° or hotter in high temperatures here in Savannah 31 days over the entire summer. Our hottest day was 99°, which we reached 3 times on June 30, June 14, and September 5.

The good news that came out of our 2020 summer was that we didn’t reach or break 100 degrees. Yay! However, I think we can all agree that it felt like it outside almost every afternoon.

Falling into Facts

This was the first ‘first day of fall’ since 2016 where temperatures were below average. In 2016, we reached a high of 82°. We hit a high temperature of 91° last year and it didn’t start to feel like fall until October 9th when we fell to 80°.

Talking about cooling down and feeling like fall, we all know that the first batch of fall like air doesn’t stick around. Summer has to make an appearance one more time before officially letting go. Last year, we hit a high of 90° on Halloween.

The hottest all time high temperature through the fall season was 98° on September 25 and 26 of 2019 and September 28, 1986. The coldest all time high temperature was 32° (WOW! – can you imagine) on November 25, 1950.

Our average high temperature will fall to 61° and our average low temperature will plummet to 40° by the first day of Winter (Monday, December 21). The sun rose today at 7:13 am and will set at 7:21 pm. Daylight saving time ends on November 1st. By the first day of winter, the sun will be rising around 7:21 am and setting around 5:24 pm.

Our First Week of Fall

Fall had a cool start with highs and lows staying below average. Each day through the rest of the week, we will gradually get warmer, topping off in the mid to upper 80s for this weekend.