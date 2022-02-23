SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Would you believe me if I told you that a cereal-sized box could be the future of forecasting? No? Well, what if I told you it was filled with weather instruments with the potential to improve storm forecasting? OK, now that I’ve captured your attention, I want to introduce you to COWVR and TEMPEST, two innovative mini instruments on the International Space Station set to improve tropical forecasting.

NEW WEATHER INSTRUMENTS

The goal of the Compact Ocean Wind Vector Radiometer (COWVR) and Temporal Experiments for Storms and Tropical Storms (TEMPEST) is to measure wind speed and direction at the ocean surface, the amount of water in clouds and the amount of water vapor (tropical moisture) in the atmosphere. Using microwave radiometers, it measures natural microwave emissions from Earth.

If this works, then weather instruments going forward would not have to weigh as much and could be less expensive. COWVR is only 130 pounds, much lighter compared to (2003-2020) WindSat (900 pounds). The cereal box styled TEMPEST comes in weighing less than 3 pounds.

ISS station on orbit of the Earth planet. Elements of this image furnished by NASA (Getty Images)

The operation kicked off on December 21, 2021, and is expected to stay in operation for three years. The mission of COWVR and TEMPEST is to implement the first-ever tropics wide convective measurements.

Current weather instruments send data back to ground sensors, which can lead to old data in forecasts and models as computers need time to process the incoming data. As COWVR and TEMPEST sensors pass over a system, data is sent back to NASA’s tracking and data relay satellite and processed almost instantly. This will help with storm formation and better tracking of developing storms.

Scientists, like lead principal investigator Professor Steven. C. Reising of Colorado State University and those at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, are hoping these two instruments can answer the age-old weather question: Why do convective storms, tropical systems, heavy precipitation and clouds occur exactly where and when they do.

IMPROVING WEATHER FORECASTS

Currently, sensors measure wind direction and speed on a surface-based scale in a sun-synchronous orbit (in the same position as the sun). This only provides measurements in the morning, afternoon and evening for a certain location. This also leads to gaps in-between data runs, let alone the slow processing time.

One goal for both COWRV and TEMPEST is to reduce those data gaps. The International Space Station orbits the Earth around 16 times a day, flying west to east. With COWVR and TEMPEST attached, the instruments are able to take data from the same area multiple times a day. On top of that, they are drifting over the mid-latitudes and tropics for most of their orbit.

Category 5 Typhoon satellite view. Elements of this image furnished by NASA. (Getty Images)

With both instruments flying on the ISS together, they can take measurements over the same area at the same time and then provide combined data. This leads to an influx of tropical data that can help with forecasting tropical systems.

The more global scans combined with faster processing time, the more accurate data there will be for forecasters and forecast models. This will lead to more accurate forecasts for tropical systems and storms. This will be a crucial step when it comes to forecasting tropical systems.