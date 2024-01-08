SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham Area Transit (CAT) wants to ensure the safety of riders by temporarily halting CAT services on Tuesday, Jan 9 due to the potential severe weather conditions expected tomorrow.

According to CAT, the Fixed-Route, DOT shuttle, Paratransit, & Savannah Belles Ferry transportation routes will be suspended temporarily on Tuesday and resume normal hours on Wednesday, Jan 10.

Although transportation services will be down, administrative staff will be working virtually during the temporary suspension and will return to in-person hours on Wednesday as well.