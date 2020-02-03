Before Severe Weather Strikes: What to Do!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Today is Day 1 of Severe Weather Preparedness Week. While February just started, it is never too early to start talking about severe weather. Last year, we had our first round of severe weather in early March. A tornado touched down near Riceboro in Liberty County. And we do have the potential to see severe weather later this week.

Today is focusing on making sure you and your family have a severe weather plan in place.

HAVE A SAFE SPOT: Make sure you have a safe spot in your home or at work. It should be at the lowest level in the center of your home. Put as many walls in between you and the outside. My safe spot is in my bathroom on the first floor.

MAKE A KIT: Put together a kit that contains basic supplies that could sustain you for several days if the power goes out.

Basic Kit Should Include:

Water (One gallon per person per day for at least 3 days)

Food (3 day supply of non-perishable food items)

Batteries

First Aid Kit

Flashlight

Portable Phone Charger

Prescription Medications

Basic Hand Tools

Weather Radio

Additional Items can be found here.

MULTIPLE WAYS TO RECEIVE ALERTS: Download the StormTeam3 Weather App and get notifications as soon as the alert has been issued. Also, have a weather radio. One of the main reasons to have a weather radio is to keep you informed in the event the power goes out for long period of time.

WHEN TO ACTIVATE YOUR PLAN:

It is important to always have your plan in place because severe weather can happen at any time of the year. You can use the GET READY, GET SET, GO! method to set your plan in place.

GET READY: Go over your plan when we start talking about severe weather that could be possible within the next day.

GET SET to use your plan when severe weather is possible the day of or when a severe thunderstorm watch or tornado watch has been issued.

-A watch does not mean you will see severe weather. It just means conditions are favorable for severe weather development.

GO! Jump into action if severe weather like a severe thunderstorm or tornado warnings were issued for your area.

DON’T FORGET YOUR PETS!

Pets are part of the family so add them into your severe weather plan. Make sure in your kit you add in extra water and food for them. Also add in medications they might need.

If severe weather is possible, try to have them already in your safe spot until the threat it over. This will make it easier for you when severe weather strikes.

OTHER TOPICS COVERED THIS WEEK: