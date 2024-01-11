SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Earlier this week, severe storms plowed through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry bringing strong winds that knocked down trees and shut off power to thousands of customers, heavy rainfall which made travel a dangerous task, and even three confirmed tornadoes.

Now, just a few days later, we have issued another Weather Aware Day as another round of potentially severe storms is set to move through on Friday.

Much like Tuesday’s storm system, a strong area of low pressure off to the north is dragging a cold front through the southeastern United States. This cold front will act as the main trigger for strong showers and storms to form.

Additionally, with strong southerly winds out ahead of the front, warm and moist air will surge into the region which will help fuel these storms.

The storm prediction center currently has much of our region a high risk for severe weather. It is in that red zone where the potential for strong to severe storms is highest.

Some of the possible impacts of this event could be wind gusts over 40 mph, heavy rain, small hail, and isolated tornadoes. With that in mind, it may be a good idea to take down any outdoor decorations left over from the holidays or small items that may be blown over easily.

Now let’s talk timing! On Friday morning we expect numerous showers to develop as the warm front lifts through our region. As this happens warm and moist air will be able to move into the area which will add energy to the atmosphere for afternoon storms to tap into.

Throughout the morning, winds will start increasing around 20-30mph out of the south. This wind direction may cause some coastal flooding concerns for low-lying coastal areas, especially for the Friday morning high tide occurring at 8:32 am due to the onshore push of water.

As the afternoon rolls around that’s when the potential for stronger storms arise as there becomes more energy due to daytime heating.

Storms through the afternoon have the potential to become more widespread but unlike Tuesday’s system, our Friday will feature more discrete storm cells. This means that storms will be hit or miss throughout the day but the storms that do form are likely to have gusty winds over 40 mph, heavy rain, small hail, and even isolated tornadoes.

To stay up to date with the latest on this upcoming storm system be sure to download the WSAV Storm Team 3 Weather app. This app will notify you if any watches or warnings are issued for your area.