SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you woke up just after 4 am this morning feeling like your house was shaking, don’t worry – you aren’t crazy! A moderate 3.9 magnitude occurred near Metter, Georgia in Candler County early Saturday morning.

Shaking reports have been reported as far as Augusta and Brunswick. Locally, reports of shaking were felt in Statesboro and Bluffton. Let us know if you felt anything by going to my Facebook page: Meteorologist Alysa Carsley, and commenting on the earthquake post.