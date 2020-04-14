Storm Team 3: Looking ahead to the next storm

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – As we head further into Spring, we will also be on the lookout for more severe weather. We had a large dose of Spring severe weather on Monday as a squall line brought damaging winds and tornadoes.

We are breaking down top subjects to make sure you are staying prepared for the next storm!

MOBILE HOMES ARE NOT SAFE

Multiple mobile homes were damaged and destroyed by Monday’s severe storms. Mobile homes are not safe to be in during severe weather. These homes are light and aren’t able to withstand the tornado’s winds. They can easily be picked up and tossed around by the storm.

Mobile homes are not sturdy enough to keep you and your family safe. While you can take all the precautions to make sure you secure your home, you need to give yourself the best chance to survive the storm and that is NOT in a mobile home.

So where do you go?? I understand how difficult it is trying to find a safe and sturdy place to go during a time when the coronavirus is scary and social distancing is a must.

The American Meteorological Society (AMS) says citizens should not let COVID-19 prevent them from seeking shelter during a tornado. AMS recommends sheltering with neighbors, friends or family while following CDC guidelines as closely as possible. Wear a face mask, wash your hands and put physical distance between you and other people if possible.

South Carolina Emergency Management says that the imminent danger of a tornado is greater than the threat of contracting or transmitting the coronavirus. Your safety and protection from these violent storms should come first. They also say if a tornado warning is issued and you are in a mobile home, go to a nearby building and seek shelter.

If you are concerned about contracting or possibly transmitting the COVID19 virus while taking tornado safety precautions, the imminent danger of a tornado is the greater, immediate threat to your personal safety.

If we know days in advance that severe weather is possible or even likely, contact your local shelter to see if they will be opening. If so, make sure you continue to practice good social distancing.

WATCH VS WARNING

There can be a lot of confusion on the difference between when a tornado or severe thunderstorm WATCH has been issued compared to when a WARNING is issued. They both mean different things BUT both mean you should stay alert.

A watch means be prepared to act! Tornadoes or severe thunderstorms are possible. It doesn’t mean that they will occur and it doesn’t mean everyone will see severe weather. On Monday, the entire Coastal Empire and Lowcountry was put under a tornado watch. Not everyone saw a tornado, but everyone had the potential to see one.

A warning means act now! A tornado or severe thunderstorm is imminent for your area. It means a tornado or severe thunderstorm has been confirmed or radar indicated. When a warning is issued, seek shelter immediately. Warnings usually encompass a smaller area, mainly for those who will see the severe weather, than compared to a watch.

COUNTIES AND SEVERE WARNINGS

When you get the warning notification, it will say the counties included in that warning. You should look carefully to see if this includes your town in that county. If it does, act quickly and get to a safe place.

What I’ve learned from Monday’s storms is that while your area may not be put into that warning, you should still look to see where the warning is and to keep an eye on the storm. You’ll want to know if the severe weather warned storm is heading your way next. Because you can just as easily be put into that warning minutes before the storm hits.

For example…In Hampton County on Monday, a warning was issued with the outer edge of the warning extending to the eastern side of Estill and Furman. This severe storm was moving to the east at 55-60 mph…booking it through Hampton County. It wasn’t showing signs of weakening…in fact it kept getting stronger.

Kyle and I started telling those outside of the warning (towns like Nixville and Speaks Mill) to get to their safe spot because people in those areas needed to act before a new warning was issued.

By keeping track of where the storm and the warning is compared to where you are can help you prepare faster for an approaching storm.