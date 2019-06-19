HERE’S YOUR STORM TEAM 3 FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST ALYSA CARSLEY…

STAYING HOT AND HUMID THROUGH FOURTH OF JULY!!

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, warm, and muggy. Low in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Even hotter! Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values near 105 degrees. An isolated shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon is possible.

WEDNESDAY: Sizzling! Temperatures heat up into the upper 90s. Heat index values will be around 105. An isolated afternoon/evening shower or thunderstorm is possible.

THURSDAY (4TH OF JULY): Sunshine and scattered clouds. Still very hot. An isolated afternoon/evening shower or thunderstorm is again possible. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunshine mixed with clouds. Isolated thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY – MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

