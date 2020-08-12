Storm reports: Damage, outages in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Strong storms are passing through Hinesville Tuesday night, causing some damage throughout the city.

A traffic light is down at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and E.G. Miles Parkway. A police officer is on the scene to divert traffic around the low signal.

A piece of the roof on the Wash All You Want Car Wash was ripped off.

Car wash damage (Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service)

Tree down on Miller Street (Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service)

Traffic signal knocked down (Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service)

A tree limb fell on Miller Street, knocking out power in the area. Georgia Power reports six outages at this time, affecting a small number of customers.

Meanwhile, over in Pembroke, there are 11 outages impacting over 500 Georgia Power customers.

Seeing storm damage in your area? Send a photo or video to pics@wsav.com.