Storm reports: Damage, outages in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Strong storms are passing through Hinesville Tuesday night, causing some damage throughout the city.

A traffic light is down at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and E.G. Miles Parkway. A police officer is on the scene to divert traffic around the low signal.

A piece of the roof on the Wash All You Want Car Wash was ripped off.

A tree limb fell on Miller Street, knocking out power in the area. Georgia Power reports six outages at this time, affecting a small number of customers.

Meanwhile, over in Pembroke, there are 11 outages impacting over 500 Georgia Power customers.

