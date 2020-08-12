Storm reports: Damage, outages in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Strong storms are passing through Hinesville Tuesday night, causing some damage throughout the city.
A traffic light is down at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and E.G. Miles Parkway. A police officer is on the scene to divert traffic around the low signal.
A piece of the roof on the Wash All You Want Car Wash was ripped off.
A tree limb fell on Miller Street, knocking out power in the area. Georgia Power reports six outages at this time, affecting a small number of customers.
Meanwhile, over in Pembroke, there are 11 outages impacting over 500 Georgia Power customers.
Seeing storm damage in your area? Send a photo or video to pics@wsav.com.