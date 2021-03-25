Southern states brace for large tornadoes, flooding

ATLANTA (AP) — Forecasters say they expect severe flooding and a tornado outbreak across the South.

The national Storm Prediction Center says parts of Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee on Thursday will be at high risk of strong tornadoes that can stay on the ground for miles.

Some of the metropolitan areas in the path of the storms include Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee; and Birmingham and Huntsville in Alabama.

A flash flood watch Thursday covered northern parts of Alabama and Georgia and portions of Tennessee and North Carolina.

