Southeast storms: 1 dead in SC, another in Ala.

FORT MILL, S.C. (WSAV) – At least two people have died following storms that rolled through the Southeast Wednesday night and into Thursday.

WCNC reports a driver died after a tree fell on a car in York County, South Carolina, located about three miles north of Fort Mill.

Officials say there were no other vehicles involved. The driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

In Alabama, a person died due to storms that rolled through overnight, Marengo County EMA Director Kevin McKinney told CBS 42.

The news outlet reports McKinney identified the victim as Anita Rembert. Her husband Curtis and three children survived and were taken to a hospital.

Their mobile home located near the town of Demopolis was a total loss. A second mobile home was destroyed as well.

