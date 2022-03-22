SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Severe storms plagued the southeast this week as a powerful cold front passed through Texas into the Gulf Coast states.

Twenty tornadoes were reported Monday with more to be reported Tuesday with the severe weather reaching into Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. This potent cold front knocks on our door Wednesday afternoon and evening.

It will weaken by the time it reaches the Savannah area, but warm air ahead of the cold front will fuel this system enough to keep the threat of severe weather possible here.

Our greatest threats will be torrential rain and damaging winds. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out since this powerful storm system has a history of producing tornadoes.

TIMELINE: Wednesday will start off dry with storms just beginning to move into western Georgia. By lunchtime, rain will be brushing our far inland communities.

Rain continues to slowly stretch eastward by mid-afternoon, with storms ramping up. Coverage of heavy rain and severe storms will become much more widespread during the second half of the afternoon into the evening commute.

In addition to downpours, damaging straight-line wind, large hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

Make sure to review your severe weather plan so you can act quickly in the event of a warning.

Identify in advance your safe place to ride out a severe thunderstorm or tornado. Look for a room at the lowest level, away from windows, with as many walls between you and an exterior wall as possible. Mobile homes are not considered safe shelter for severe weather.

