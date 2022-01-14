South Carolinians hit the stores to prepare for winter weather

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – People are hitting the stores to prepare for winter weather this weekend.

Grocery stores, like Quality Foods, have seen dozens of customers preparing for the storm.

“We will probably do twice, or a little more than twice what we normally do on a Thursday, today. They’re stocking up on everything right now,” said store manager Junior Holder.

Holder said if your power goes out, stick with non-perishable foods.

“Canned goods, like any kind of canned meats, canned vegetables, all of that. It isn’t going to hurt it at all,” he said. “If the power does out, unless it’s out for an extremely long time, if it’s in your refrigerator, it’s not going to go bad for several hours or even a day.”

Holder said it’s been a struggle to keep up with the demand.

Spartanburg County Director of Emergency Management Doug Bryson said it’s important to have the necessities.

“Food and water, make sure that their prescriptions are filled, just in case the power does go out, and alternate heat sources,” said Bryson.

Bryson said people need to be extremely careful to not bring any outside heating devices inside, like generators.

“Flashlights, battery operated radios, weather alert radios, all of those things are a good idea to have. You need to have extra batteries for those,” he said.

Shoppers, like Debra Bryant, said they’re just trying to beat the crowds.

“I’m glad I did come today, because there’s a lot of stuff they don’t have in here right now, because of the snow storm,” said Bryant.

At the end of the day, Bryson said the best thing you can do is be prepared and stay home.

“There’s going to be a lot of activity on the roads as it is with the city, county and state DOTs and public works trying to make the roads safe. Plus, our first responders still have calls to answer,” said Bryson.

Holder said if you can’t find what you’re looking for, some of their shelves will be restocked this Friday and Saturday.