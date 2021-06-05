South Carolina State Guard conducts hurricane training

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina State Guard is preparing for hurricane season by holding a training exercise Saturday.

The organization is using a dire scenario to practice its preparation — a Category 3 hurricane making landfall between Charleston and Myrtle Beach as a tropical storm which was once a strong hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico approaches the state from the west.

The all-volunteer South Carolina State Guard does search and rescue missions, legal support, engineering, medical and other services. They work with the South Carolina National Guard and state and local emergency officials and law enforcement.