BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WSAV) — Some power lines went down in Bloomingdale Wednesday afternoon, according to Georgia Power.

The company said power lines near the intersection of Hwy 80 and Seabrook Parkway went down. The company’s outage map says 182 customers are being impacted.

Crews are on scene and Georgia Power said it expects to fully restore power by 8 p.m.

This is a developing story and will updated as more information is reported.