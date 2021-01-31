Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Georgians urged to review emergency plans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week kicks off on Monday.

From Feb. 1 to 5, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) and National Weather Service (NWS) are calling on Georgians to educate themselves and understand the threats of severe weather.

During the springtime, the Peach State often sees increased threats of high winds, hail and lightning from tornadoes and severe thunderstorms.

GEMA/HS and NWS urge families, schools, businesses and other organizations to take time this week to review emergency procedures.

Check out the schedule for Severe Weather Preparedness Week:

Monday, Feb. 1 – Family Preparedness/NOAA Weather Radio Day: Purchase a life-saving NOAA Weather Radio and choose an out-of-state friend as a “check-in” contact to call if your family gets separated.

Tuesday, Feb. 2 – Thunderstorm Safety: Learn the difference between a thunderstorm watch and a thunderstorm warning.

Wednesday, Feb. 3 – Tornado Safety (Drill at 9 a.m.): Determine in advance where you will take shelter in case of a tornado warning.

Thursday, Feb. 4 – Lightning Safety: Learn the 30/30 rule. If after seeing lightning, you cannot count to 30 before hearing thunder, go indoors. Stay indoors for 30 minutes after hearing the last clap of thunder.

Friday, Feb. 5 – Flood Safety: Copy important documents, seal them in a watertight container and add them to your Ready kit.

For more resources on how you can prepare for severe weather emergencies and other disasters, visit the GEMA/HS website here.

Be sure to follow along with Storm Team 3 on Twitter and wsav.com/weather all week long.