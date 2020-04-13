Severe Weather: Power outage maps

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Monday morning’s severe weather brings strong wind gusts and chances of weather damage including power outages.
See where the current power outages are in the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry in the links below:
Georgia Electric Cooperatives: https://georgiaemc.com/page/outages
Georgia Power Outage Map: https://outagemap.georgiapower.com/
Palmetto electric outage map: http://64.203.243.70:83/
Dominion Electric SC https://www.sceg.com/outages-emergencies/power-outages/outage-map