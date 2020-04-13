Severe Weather: Power outage maps

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Showers and storms will be developing in the area all though the day Sunday. There is a chance that a few storms may become strong to severe. However, the primary severe weather risk is going to be well to our west. In portions of Alabama and Mississippi, the ingredients are in place for the possibility of significant long-track tornadoes to develop.

OUR main concern for Sunday in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry will be wind in excess of 60 mph along with some periods of heavy rain in stronger storms. Regardless of storms, it is going to be a breezy day. Wind will be out of the southeast between 10 and 20 mph. Gusts can be over 25 mph.