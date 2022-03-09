SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected Wednesday afternoon and Storm Team 3 says some could become strong to severe with locally damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado. A Tornado Watch has been issued until 1 pm for Montgomery, Toombs, Jeff Davis, Appling, and Bacon counties.

Additional counties could be added to that watch as the greatest risk for severe weather for most of the area will generally come between 2 and 7 pm. A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for a tornado to develop while a warning means a tornado is imminent.

The earliest downpours or thunderstorms could develop by late morning into the lunch hour, but coverage of heavy rain and strong storms will become much more widespread during the early afternoon. In addition to torrential downpours, damaging straight-line wind, large hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

Make sure to review your severe weather plan so you can act quickly in the event of warning. Identify in advance your safe place to ride out a severe thunderstorm or tornado. Look for a room at the lowest level, away from windows, with as many walls between you and an exterior wall as possible. Mobile homes are not considered safe shelter for severe weather.

Download the WSAV Weather Now App on the Apple App Store or Google Play to receive alerts as soon as they are issued. As always Storm Team 3 will keep you covered on air, on the web, and on our apps all day.