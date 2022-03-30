SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Strong and severe storms are possible in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Thursday afternoon. While the overall risk is medium, it will be a day for you to stay weather aware.

THE THREAT: As a strong system sweeps through the southeast tonight, numerous severe thunderstorms and tornadoes have been reported. This system is in eastern Mississippi now and about to cross into western Alabama. By Thursday morning, middle Georgia will be dealing with showers and storms, with the possibility of severe storms.

The risk for severe storms will shift to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry by the afternoon. Damaging wind is by far the greatest threat form this system for GA/SC. Wind gusts may be in excess of 60 mph. Even without severe storms, Thursday will be a windy and gusty day. A low-end threat for a couple of isolated tornadoes does exist. However, the tornado threat is very LOW for us.



TIMING: Storms will enter the western Coastal Empire close to lunchtime. By 3-4 pm, the strongest storms will be approaching eastern communities including Savannah, Beaufort, Hilton Head, Richmond Hill, Darian, Hinesville. Then closer to 6 to 7 pm, the main line of strongest storms should be moving offshore.



THE BOTTOM LINE: Thursday is a day to be weather aware. If any severe storms do develop, have a way to receive weather alerts. A NOAA weather radio and also the WSAV Weather NOW app are great tools for receiving alerts.

WSAV Storm Team 3 will keep you updated on-air and online as this storm system moves through the southeast.



