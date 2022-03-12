SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A potent cold front will pass through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry this morning bringing with it the chance of strong to severe storms. Our main risk will be high winds along the front and behind it. Until the line of storms moves off the coast, we can’t rule out an isolated tornado spinning up.

While our severe weather threat will end mid-morning, gusty winds will continue to be possible through the rest of our day. Combined with the heavy rain that will fall along the cold front, downed trees and power lines are possible. Winds will be out of the northwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40-45 mph at times. The strongest winds will move in the immediate wake of the cold front.

Jeff Davis, Appling, Bacon, and Wayne Counties are under a tornado watch until 11 am. I expect the front will move through much faster than this and counties will be dropped from the watch before 11 am. Make sure you have ways to get alerts.