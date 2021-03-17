Several southern states brace for possible tornado outbreak

ATLANTA (AP) — Some schools in the South are closing Wednesday as residents in several states brace for the possibility of intense tornadoes that travel for miles and hail the size of tennis balls.

The Storm Prediction Center says the Wednesday storms could produce intense tornadoes.

At highest risk is a region that includes parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.

That area is home to more than 8 million people and includes Memphis, Tennessee; Birmingham, Alabama; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Jackson, Mississippi.

Parts of Texas and Oklahoma are also at risk of severe storms.