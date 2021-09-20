Several roads in Chatham County flooded, closed Monday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Several roads in Chatham County are flooded, according to the Chatham County Emergency Management.

The flooded roads include:

  • West 52nd Mills B Lane
  • West 52nd at Montgomery
  • Montgomery at Victory Drive
  • West 37th at Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard
  • Mills B Lane and Bulloch
  • East 61st and Abercorn
  • Hurst Avenue at Montgomery Cross Street
  • Hopkins Street between 45th Lane and 46th Street

The City of Savannah says a tree fell on a powerline on Hopkins Street causing the closure.

