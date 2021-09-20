Several roads in Chatham County flooded, closed Monday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Several roads in Chatham County are flooded, according to the Chatham County Emergency Management.
The flooded roads include:
- West 52nd Mills B Lane
- West 52nd at Montgomery
- Montgomery at Victory Drive
- West 37th at Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard
- Mills B Lane and Bulloch
- East 61st and Abercorn
- Hurst Avenue at Montgomery Cross Street
- Hopkins Street between 45th Lane and 46th Street
The City of Savannah says a tree fell on a powerline on Hopkins Street causing the closure.