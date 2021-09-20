Several roads in Chatham County flooded, closed Monday afternoon

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A violence and gang commission is pledging to invest resources to reduce crime among teens in Chatham County. The Chatham County Gang Prevention and Intervention Commission held a meeting Monday morning on Zoom and heard from police departments detailing the recent uptick in teen crime.

"You're not a snitch by opening your mouth, there are lives that are being lost," said Rep. Carl Gilliard (D-Ga.), who led the meeting. "We're not going to fear, we're going to be able to take a stand because we want to live. We want quality of life."