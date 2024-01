SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With strong winds and poor weather expected to be coming through the area, at least one school district has switched to E-Learning for Friday, the 12th.

Beaufort County Schools has said they will remain open for Friday classes

Hampton County School District will go to E-Learning for Friday.

