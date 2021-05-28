SC Emergency Management Division creates new website and guide for hurricane season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) launched an interactive website they say will guide people through the fundamentals of being prepared for hurricanes and tropical storms.

SCEMD says the website, Hurricane.SC, is designed to be a quick, adaptive and flexible online reference,

The new website is a virtual companion to SCEMD’s main website, scemd.org, the SC Emergency Manager mobile app and the annual South Carolina Hurricane Guide.

The 2021 edition of the Hurricane Guide will be released Sunday, May 30, to kick off Hurricane Preparedness Week.

The State Emergency Response Team has updated the Guide for this year’s hurricane season.