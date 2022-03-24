SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Throughout Thursday, Storm Team 3 has been tracking pockets of light to moderate rain across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Rainy conditions will continue well into the evening.

On and off through Thursday afternoon, heavy rain will be developing. At this point, we expect the heaviest rain to be near the coast.

In many coastal communities, well over 1 to 2 inches of rain has already fallen. Upwards of 1 to 2 inches of more rain may fall.

While this storm system poses no threat for severe weather, enough rain could fall that may cause some minor street flooding in poor drainage areas. Use caution while driving in those areas and be aware of overall slick conditions.

Timing right now indicates that past midnight and throughout Friday morning, conditions will gradually begin to dry out.

Sunny and dry conditions are in the forecast for Friday and well into next week. Weekend temperatures look to be in the lower 70s.

Next week will be considerably warmer with highs in the lower 80s.