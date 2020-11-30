Savannah Fire, NWS Charleston offering free weather spotter course

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department Emergency Preparedness Division is offering a free class in January to teach the public how to spot dangerous incoming weather patterns.

The department is teaming up with the National Weather Service (NWS) Charleston for this virtual Skywarn Storm Spotter class.

Those who are interested in the course must register online for Tuesday, Jan. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Course topics include:

Thunderstorm development basics

Storm structure fundamentals

Identifying potential severe weather features

How to report severe weather information

Basic severe weather safety

Savannah Fire says participants will also learn how to report real-time weather conditions to the NWS, which will help enhance local weather watches and warnings, keeping the community informed and safe during severe weather.