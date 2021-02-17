Retired Army veteran helps feed stranded truckers in Mississippi

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT/NBC News) – Truckers stranded by icy weather along Interstate 20 this week got a hot meal thanks to one Mississippi woman.

Evelyn Fletcher, a retired U.S. Army veteran, heard about the stranded truckers and organized a plan to feed them.

She cooked 65 meals at her home Monday to feed them and families in nearby Clinton hotels.

“Just show people who God is outside the four walls of the church,” said Fletcher. “Because we go to church, we fellowship, but what good is it if we’re not helping our fellow man and woman?”

After posting on Facebook about cooking the meals, delivery drivers contacted Fletcher and took the food to the truckers. Tuesday, she partnered with T’Beaux’s Crawfish and Catering in Clinton to deliver even more meals.

“We just wanted to help the community out,” said Molly Kate Adams, whose family owns the catering restaurant.

“Some businesses still struggling because of COVID,” she said. “They don’t really have the extra food, but if you can it’s nice to help out but if you can’t, people understand that.”

Tow trucks headed out to remove the stranded 18 wheelers. It was expected to take several hours.