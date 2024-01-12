SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Heavy storms are expected to roll through Georgia today, this time bringing with it the possibility of tornadoes, chances for flash flooding and strong gusts of wind.

The American Red Cross of Georgia is encouraging people to prepare and remain vigilant. As these storms pass over, expect water levels in the communities that were hit by storms earlier this week to remain high, with the potential for flooding.

Since the storm Tuesday, the Red Cross has reached out to assist 31 households in 19 different counties.

“Teams in Georgia are again on standby to respond to any severe weather that impacts the area today,” said the American Red Cross of Georgia’s Regional Disaster Officer Erin Stephens. “We are in constant communication with government partners to receive quick updates on sheltering or other needs. We will be actively monitoring developments all afternoon and evening.”

The Red Cross advises people to take three simple steps to ensure their family is prepared for disasters…

Build a kit

A gallon of water per person, per day, non-perishable food, a flashlight, battery-powered radio, first aid kit, medications, supplies for an infant and pets if applicable, a multi-purpose tool, personal hygiene items, copies of important papers, cell phone chargers, extra cash, blankets, maps of the area and emergency contact information. If you already have a disaster kit, now is the time to make sure the food and water are still OK to consume and that copies of important documents are up to date.

Make a plan

Plan what to do in case you need to shelter in place or evacuate. Coordinate your plan with your child’s school, your work and your community’s emergency plans. Plan multiple routes to local shelters, register family members with special medical needs as required and make plans for pets. If you already have an emergency plan, update it and review it with family members so everyone knows what to do if an emergency occurs.

Stay informed

Find out how local officials will contact you during a disaster and how you will get important information, such as evacuation orders.

