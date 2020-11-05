Rare Sight! All seven planets visible in the night sky

The solar system is ready to put on a show! All seven planets will be visible in the night sky this week. You could be able to see five of them with the naked eye.

Venus will be the brightest. But you should also be able to see Mercury, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. If you want to see Uranus and Neptune, you will need binoculars.

Mars, Saturn and Jupiter will be best seen in the evenings. The best time for Venus is in the morning.

If you are able to snap some good photos, please send to pics@wsav.com. Enjoy!