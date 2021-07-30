Rare excessive heat warning issued for coastal counties near Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Dangerous heat levels are likely Friday throughout the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, with temperatures soaring into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

The heat index could reach 110 to 115 and even greater along the immediate coast, where the humidity tends to be higher. An excessive heat warning is in effect for all coastal counties with a heat advisory issued for the rest of the area through 8 p.m.

While we’re no stranger to summer heat, an excessive heat warning is very rare for our area. It is only issued when heat index values are expected to reach or exceed 115, leading to an increased risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

I know, "it's summer, it's always hot here," but even for us this is excessive. We haven't been under an Excessive Heat Warning in 9 years! 2012 was the last time. More people die from heat-related illness each year than any other type of weather. Use caution! pic.twitter.com/LCgcQaJBxK — Kyle Dennis (@KyleDennisWx) July 30, 2021

If you must be outside, take frequent breaks from the sun, stay hydrated, and wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.

It may be surprising, but extreme heat takes more lives every year than any other weather hazard. Knowing the signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke is important so you can recognize when your body is stressed.

Some signs of heat exhaustion: dizziness, fainting, and confusion; excessive sweating; cool, pale, and clammy skin; nausea; muscle cramps; and rapid weak pulse.

Symptoms of heatstroke: throbbing headache; no sweat; a core body temperature of 103 or greater; nausea; rapid, strong pulse; and loss of consciousness. If you experience any of these symptoms, seek immediate medical treatment.

The stress on your body from extreme heat is cumulative, meaning the longer the extreme heat continues, the more likely it is for you to experience heat exhaustion or stroke.

Storm Team 3 is forecasting the heat to stay at dangerous levels through the weekend before finally breaking on Monday as higher rain chances return.

