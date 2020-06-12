Rain causes flooding in Savannah, surrounding area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An advisory for minor flooding is in effect in Chatham County and surrounding counties through Friday afternoon.

Storm Team 3 has received numerous reports of street flooding in Savannah as a slow-moving storm goes through the area.

Over in Richmond Hill, some roads are left impassible.

Many cars have stalled in floodwaters and neighbors have been out helping one another push cars out of the road.

Remember: it only takes a foot of water to stall a vehicle.

The rain is expected to stick around throughout the weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon.

