Public schools adjust hours ahead of Thursday weather

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Multiple public schools in the Coastal Empire have adjusted their hours in response to potential inclement weather on Thursday, according to press releases from the counties.

Tattnall and Evans counties will close public schools for the day.

Chatham and Liberty counties will switch to virtual learning.

Savannah-Chatham County Public School System students will begin virtual learning on regular time, however, it will end at noon in fear of potential power outages.

The Liberty County School System will begin and end virtual learning on its regular schedule.

Bryan County Schools will dismiss students one hour early from their normal dismissal time.

Storm Team 3 expects an increasing risk of a strong squall line developing with embedded cells that could produce damaging wind, hail and tornadoes on Thursday.

All three counties have canceled all athletic practices, games and after-school activities, the districts said.