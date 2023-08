SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Parts of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are experiencing power outages caused by severe weather tonight.

Local outages:

In the Lowcountry, Palmetto Electric says there are about 1,300 members impacted by power outages.

OUTAGE UPDATE: Approximately 1,300 members are still without power as crews continue to work. Thank you for your continued patience! — Palmetto Electric Cooperative (@PalmettoCoop) August 9, 2023

Officials are warning local residents to practice storm safety during the severe weather reminding drivers that intersections with traffic lights should be treated as a four-way stop if the light is not properly working.